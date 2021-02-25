ProShare Advisors LLC Has $10.22 Million Stock Holdings in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 254,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,215 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Avista worth $10,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Avista by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avista by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Avista by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 64,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,591,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avista by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Avista by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Avista news, VP Jason R. Thackston sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total value of $42,856.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $851,821.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avista from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America lowered Avista from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Shares of AVA stock opened at $39.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.54. Avista Co. has a twelve month low of $32.09 and a twelve month high of $53.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.13.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. Avista had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 9.31%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avista Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.423 dividend. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Avista’s payout ratio is 97.13%.

About Avista

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

