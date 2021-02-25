ProShare Advisors LLC Has $10.33 Million Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,626 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,214 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $10,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CI. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the third quarter worth about $96,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 23.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 656 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 13.5% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 6.6% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 100,474 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $17,021,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 56.8% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $214.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $214.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.12. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $118.50 and a fifty-two week high of $230.90.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.05 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. Cigna’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 0.23%.

In other news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 3,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.63, for a total transaction of $779,922.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,524,420.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 55,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $12,438,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,278 shares of company stock valued at $34,947,117 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CI shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on Cigna from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.40.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

