ProShare Advisors LLC Has $14.03 Million Holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 22,539 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of Royal Gold worth $14,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the third quarter worth $37,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Gold in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RGLD shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Royal Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Royal Gold from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Royal Gold from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.45.

Shares of Royal Gold stock opened at $107.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.22. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.78 and a 1-year high of $147.64. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $158.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.81 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 44.76% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The business’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Randy Shefman sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total transaction of $98,271.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,667.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

