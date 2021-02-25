ProShare Advisors LLC Has $16.97 Million Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 357,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,271 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Brown & Brown worth $16,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 84,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,824,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 467,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,150,000 after buying an additional 34,577 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 673,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,470,000 after buying an additional 218,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth $267,000. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director James Charles Hays bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.38 per share, for a total transaction of $433,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 342,610 shares in the company, valued at $14,862,421.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BRO opened at $47.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.70 and a 12 month high of $48.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.78. The stock has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 0.66.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $642.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.0925 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.43%.

BRO has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Brown & Brown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

