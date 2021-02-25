ProShare Advisors LLC Has $17.22 Million Stock Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,352 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.25% of Lincoln Electric worth $17,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,425,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $630,693,000 after purchasing an additional 72,963 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,473,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,624,000 after buying an additional 140,993 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,214,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,821,000 after buying an additional 11,652 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,207,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,175,000 after buying an additional 38,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 240.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,031,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,862,000 after buying an additional 727,921 shares in the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Steven B. Hedlund sold 5,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.12, for a total value of $668,743.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas A. Flohn sold 5,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $610,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on LECO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $99.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Lincoln Electric from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Lincoln Electric from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

Lincoln Electric stock opened at $119.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.91 and a 200-day moving average of $107.80. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $59.29 and a one year high of $125.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.18. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 34.42%. The company had revenue of $693.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 43.40%.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

