ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 408,093 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,807 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $10,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of HP by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 22,082 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HP by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 385,989 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $9,491,000 after purchasing an additional 194,456 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of HP by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 126,031 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HP by 192.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,957,188 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $146,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921,978 shares during the period. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays downgraded shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.61.

Shares of HPQ opened at $27.97 on Thursday. HP Inc. has a one year low of $12.54 and a one year high of $28.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.72. The stock has a market cap of $36.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $15.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.55 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 196.27%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.1938 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.21%.

In related news, insider Christoph Schell sold 44,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $972,206.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,443,735.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 256,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $6,165,939.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 602,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,490,476.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 391,473 shares of company stock valued at $9,291,503. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

