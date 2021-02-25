ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 6,374 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,374 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of FactSet Research Systems worth $17,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $300.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $318.37 and a 200 day moving average of $330.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.22 and a 12-month high of $363.64.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $388.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.62 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 51.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.33%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.64, for a total transaction of $595,516.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,402.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,550 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.88, for a total transaction of $505,114.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $783,415.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,735 shares of company stock worth $2,481,948 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $269.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.20.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

