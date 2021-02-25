ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 2,110 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 255,440 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,110 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $10,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,973,883 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,805,342,000 after buying an additional 1,142,080 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,431,862 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $605,302,000 after buying an additional 151,859 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,005,135 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $640,046,000 after buying an additional 2,417,177 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,114,371 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $204,524,000 after buying an additional 195,309 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,084,086 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $166,961,000 after buying an additional 159,584 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.32.

NYSE COP opened at $54.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.97. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $56.69. The company has a market cap of $58.65 billion, a PE ratio of -48.38, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

