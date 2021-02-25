ProShares Morningstar Alternatives Solution ETF (BATS:ALTS) Shares Down 0.9%

ProShares Morningstar Alternatives Solution ETF (BATS:ALTS)’s share price fell 0.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $37.75 and last traded at $37.75. 762 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $38.09.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.09.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ProShares Morningstar Alternatives Solution ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Morningstar Alternatives Solution ETF (BATS:ALTS) by 64.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,518 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares Morningstar Alternatives Solution ETF were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

