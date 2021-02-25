ProShares Ultra Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DDM) Shares Down 3.4%

Shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DDM) dropped 3.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $59.20 and last traded at $59.61. Approximately 1,428,354 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 233% from the average daily volume of 428,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.72.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.14.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GenWealth Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 59,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Dow30 during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Dow30 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $372,000.

