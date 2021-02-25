ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $52.52

ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $52.52 and last traded at $49.51, with a volume of 145595 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.62.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.51.

Get ProShares Ultra Financials alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Mathes Company Inc. grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 18,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000.

ProShares Ultra Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index measures the performance of the financial services industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States domiciled international banks; full line, life, and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest, directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as credit card issuers, check cashing companies, mortgage lenders and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers; and publicly traded stock exchanges.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Financials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Financials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.