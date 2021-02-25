ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EET) Share Price Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $86.62

ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EET) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $86.62 and traded as high as $110.65. ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets shares last traded at $110.65, with a volume of 14,185 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.62.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EET. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets in the fourth quarter worth about $762,000. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets in the fourth quarter worth about $562,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets in the fourth quarter worth about $246,000.

ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index). The Index adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group in global emerging markets countries.

