ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW) Trading Up 5.2%

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW) were up 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.61 and last traded at $11.50. Approximately 18,916,426 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 93% from the average daily volume of 9,817,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.93.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.07 and its 200 day moving average is $15.26.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 in the fourth quarter valued at $293,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 464.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 43,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 19.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to three times (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (the Index). The Index is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The Index includes 30 large-cap, United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

