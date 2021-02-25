ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Trading 7.2% Higher

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU)’s share price traded up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.37 and last traded at $27.04. 17,019,377 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 138% from the average session volume of 7,154,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.23.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.79 and a 200-day moving average of $35.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dudley & Shanley Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 during the 3rd quarter worth $2,471,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 107,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 during the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter.

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

