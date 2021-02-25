ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $21.72

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.72 and last traded at $21.00, with a volume of 845706 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.37.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.61.

Get ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TBT. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 11,309 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 38,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares during the period. Finally, Cumberland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the 4th quarter valued at $330,000.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

Featured Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.