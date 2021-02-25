ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:TWM) Stock Price Up 7.6%

ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:TWM) shares rose 7.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.69 and last traded at $15.64. Approximately 6,627,246 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 171% from the average daily volume of 2,449,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.53.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.00.

Get ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 82,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Appleton Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 during the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 during the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 during the 4th quarter valued at $348,000.

ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.