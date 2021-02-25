ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (ETR:PSM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (ETR:PSM) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €14.59 ($17.17).

PSM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.50 ($26.47) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.50 ($26.47) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Warburg Research set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a €7.50 ($8.82) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €14.50 ($17.06) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of PSM opened at €17.27 ($20.31) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €15.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of €12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.54, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion and a PE ratio of 18.95. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 1 year low of €5.72 ($6.73) and a 1 year high of €18.03 ($21.21).

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

