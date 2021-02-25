ProSight Global (NYSE:PROS) Shares Down 0.1%

ProSight Global, Inc. (NYSE:PROS) shares fell 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.65 and last traded at $12.70. 64,807 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 114,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.71.

Separately, Barclays began coverage on ProSight Global in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of $554.28 million, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.73.

ProSight Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entrepreneurial specialty insurance company in the United States. The company underwrites insurance coverages in the lines of commercial auto, general liability, workers' compensation, commercial multiple peril, and other. It serves customers in construction, consumer service, marine and energy, media and entertainment, professional service, real estate, sports, and transportation industries.

