Prosper Gold (CVE:PGX) Shares Gap Down to $1.76

Shares of Prosper Gold Corp. (CVE:PGX) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at C$1.76, but opened at C$1.61. Prosper Gold shares last traded at C$1.61, with a volume of 17,217 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.91. The stock has a market cap of C$32.90 million and a P/E ratio of -25.14.

Get Prosper Gold alerts:

In other Prosper Gold news, Director Peter Bernier bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.73 per share, with a total value of C$43,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,157,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,003,102.99. Insiders have acquired a total of 176,199 shares of company stock valued at $234,466 in the last ninety days.

Prosper Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper and gold resources. Its property portfolio includes the Star property in British Columbia; and the Ontario projects in Ontario. The company's primary projects in Ontario consist of the Matachewan and Wydee projects located in central Ontario.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Prosper Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosper Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.