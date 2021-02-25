Prosper (PROS) Market Cap Reaches $21.19 Million

Prosper (CURRENCY:PROS) traded down 20.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. Over the last seven days, Prosper has traded down 9.8% against the dollar. One Prosper token can currently be bought for approximately $4.74 or 0.00010057 BTC on major exchanges. Prosper has a total market cap of $21.19 million and $4.72 million worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Prosper alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $231.32 or 0.00491227 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.81 or 0.00065423 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000925 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.51 or 0.00079649 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00056965 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.53 or 0.00073325 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $216.14 or 0.00458984 BTC.

About Prosper

Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,474,804 tokens.

Prosper Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prosper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prosper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prosper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Prosper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prosper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.