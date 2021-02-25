Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) PT Raised to $79.00

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $79.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PB. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $60.50 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America cut Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.70.

PB traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.18. 314,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.87. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1 year low of $42.02 and a 1 year high of $77.17.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 37.67%. The firm had revenue of $294.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, EVP Robert J. Dowdell sold 2,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $187,234.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 220,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,325,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 443.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,664,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,441,000 after buying an additional 1,358,293 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,461,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 85.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 25,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 11,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 73.7% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 50,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 21,630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

