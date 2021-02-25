Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) Shares Down 13.8%

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) shares dropped 13.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.75 and last traded at $4.83. Approximately 1,873,966 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,014,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.60.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.62. The company has a market capitalization of $176.94 million, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 2.87.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 7,557 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $173,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 204,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 16,019 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.28% of the company’s stock.

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in Israel, Brazil, rest of Latin America, and internationally. The company offers Elelyso, a plant cell expressed recombinant glucocerebrosidase enzyme for the treatment of Gaucher disease.

