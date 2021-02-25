Protective Insurance Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:PTVCB)

Protective Insurance Co. (NASDAQ:PTVCB) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th.

Protective Insurance has decreased its dividend payment by 63.0% over the last three years.

Get Protective Insurance alerts:

Shares of PTVCB stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.92. 55 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,741. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.65. Protective Insurance has a 52-week low of $10.23 and a 52-week high of $23.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.19 and a beta of 0.56.

Protective Insurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in marketing and underwriting of property and casualty insurance products. It offers commercial automobile insurance products, such as commercial motor vehicle liability, physical damage, and general liability insurance; workers compensation insurance; medical and indemnity insurance products; non-trucking motor vehicle liability insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and inland marine insurance products consisting of cargo insurance, as well as workers' compensation insurance for the commercial automobile industry.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Protective Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protective Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.