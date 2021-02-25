Proton Token Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (PTT)

Proton Token (CURRENCY:PTT) traded down 36.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. Proton Token has a total market cap of $207,813.37 and $82,104.00 worth of Proton Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Proton Token has traded 48.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Proton Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Proton Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00052715 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $324.00 or 0.00706020 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00029852 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006512 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00034215 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00059549 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003581 BTC.

Proton Token Profile

PTT is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2018. Proton Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,384,596,000 tokens. The official website for Proton Token is www.proton.global . Proton Token’s official Twitter account is @proton_global and its Facebook page is accessible here

Proton Token Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Proton Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Proton Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Proton Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.