Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) PT Lowered to $35.00 at Chardan Capital

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Chardan Capital from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 161.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Provention Bio from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.80.

Get Provention Bio alerts:

Shares of PRVB traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.38. The stock had a trading volume of 33,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,563. The firm has a market capitalization of $755.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 3.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.58. Provention Bio has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $20.05.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Provention Bio by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,925,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,498,000 after buying an additional 611,338 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 207.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 314,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 212,320 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 341.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 269,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 208,359 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 19.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,033,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,256,000 after purchasing an additional 167,640 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Provention Bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,552,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

Provention Bio Company Profile

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Provention Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provention Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.