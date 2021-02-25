Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,538 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 9,813 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Provident Financial Services worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFS. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Provident Financial Services by 108.1% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 17,610 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Provident Financial Services by 8.1% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 167,036 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 12,545 shares during the period. PL Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Provident Financial Services in the third quarter valued at about $1,703,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Provident Financial Services in the third quarter valued at about $680,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Provident Financial Services in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

In other news, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total transaction of $55,123.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,912. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PFS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a report on Monday. Finally, Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Provident Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Provident Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

Shares of PFS opened at $20.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.78. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $22.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.04.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.17. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $109.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.42 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.87%.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

Read More: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.