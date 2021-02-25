Proxim Wireless (OTCMKTS:PRXM) vs. Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Financial Review

Proxim Wireless (OTCMKTS:PRXM) and Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.4% of Sierra Wireless shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Proxim Wireless shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Sierra Wireless shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Proxim Wireless has a beta of 1.87, indicating that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sierra Wireless has a beta of 2.36, indicating that its stock price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Proxim Wireless and Sierra Wireless, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Proxim Wireless 0 0 0 0 N/A Sierra Wireless 2 5 4 0 2.18

Sierra Wireless has a consensus price target of $19.50, indicating a potential upside of 11.05%. Given Sierra Wireless’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sierra Wireless is more favorable than Proxim Wireless.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Proxim Wireless and Sierra Wireless’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proxim Wireless N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sierra Wireless $713.51 million 0.90 -$70.54 million ($1.02) -17.22

Proxim Wireless has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sierra Wireless.

Profitability

This table compares Proxim Wireless and Sierra Wireless’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proxim Wireless N/A N/A N/A Sierra Wireless -10.39% -14.35% -7.98%

Summary

Sierra Wireless beats Proxim Wireless on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Proxim Wireless Company Profile

Proxim Wireless Corporation provides Wi-Fi, point-to-point, and point-to-multipoint 4G wireless network technologies for wireless Internet, video surveillance, and backhaul applications. It offers wireless broadband and backhaul products, wireless LAN access products, and network controllers. The company's products have applications in transportation, video surveillance, mobility, Wi-Fi offload, backhaul, wireless broadband/ISP, government, carrier Wi-Fi, retail Wi-Fi, and enterprises WLAN. Its broadband wireless equipment is used by enterprises, service providers, carriers, government entities, educational institutions, healthcare organizations, municipalities and other organizations that need high-performance, secure, and scalable broadband wireless solutions. The company serves customers through online retailers, a network of distributors, value-added resellers, system integrators, and original equipment manufacturers in North America, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in San Jose, California. As of July 31, 2018, Proxim Wireless Corporation operates as a subsidiary of SRA Holdings, Inc.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet Of Things (IoT) solutions primarily in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, IoT Solutions and Embedded Broadband. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways. The Embedded Broadband segment provides high-speed cellular embedded modules that are used in non-industrial applications, such as automobile, mobile computing, and enterprise networking markets. The company serves enterprises, industrial companies, and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) through direct channels; and indirect channels, including OEMs, distributors, value-added resellers, and mobile network operators. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

