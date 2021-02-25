Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOF) Trading 1.2% Higher

Shares of Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOF) were up 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.25 and last traded at $22.25. Approximately 1,121 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 86% from the average daily volume of 603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.00.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.36.

Proximus Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BGAOF)

Proximus PLC, a telecommunication and ICT company, provides telephony, Internet, television, and network-based ICT services to the residential, enterprise, and public customers in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business Unit (CBU), Enterprise Business Unit (EBU), Wholesale Unit (WU), Technology Unit (TEC), International Carrier Services (ICS), and Staff and Support (S&S) segments.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Proximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.