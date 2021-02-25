Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) PT Raised to $90.00

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.92.

NYSE:PRU traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $87.91. The company had a trading volume of 3,201,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,338,119. Prudential Financial has a 52-week low of $38.62 and a 52-week high of $91.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.55. The company has a market capitalization of $34.90 billion, a PE ratio of -248.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.98 per share, with a total value of $80,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $80,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 29,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA raised its position in Prudential Financial by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 7,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 3,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

