PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:UNLRY) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:UNLRY) was downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, HSBC lowered shares of PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th.

OTCMKTS UNLRY traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.68. 198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,725. PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk has a fifty-two week low of $7.11 and a fifty-two week high of $11.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.59.

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of consumer goods in Indonesia. It offers soaps, detergents, dairy based foods, ice creams, cosmetic products, tea based beverages, and fruit juices, as well as leases office space. It offers its products under the Pepsodent, Lux, Lifebuoy, Dove, Sunsilk, Clear, Rexona, Vaseline, Rinso, Molto, Sunlight, Wall's, Royco, Bango, and other brands.

