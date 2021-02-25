PTON (PTON) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

PTON (CURRENCY:PTON) traded 51.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. During the last seven days, PTON has traded 57.3% lower against the dollar. One PTON coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PTON has a market capitalization of $243,033.12 and $477.00 worth of PTON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00055273 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $365.58 or 0.00724686 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00031844 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00036787 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00006344 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.43 or 0.00060314 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003780 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00040412 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

PTON Profile

PTON (PTON) is a coin. PTON’s total supply is 23,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,950,794,349 coins. The official website for PTON is foresting.io . The Reddit community for PTON is /r/ForestingHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PTON’s official Twitter account is @foresting_io . The official message board for PTON is blog.naver.com/forestingnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “‘FORESTING' or 'FORESTING Platform' is a blockchain-based social media platform that deviates from the distribution system of traditional social media platforms. It provides a fair value distribution system for users who are the true owners of the platform. Users deliver contents through blockchain technologies and contribute to the platform in a variety of forms. “

Buying and Selling PTON

