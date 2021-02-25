PTON Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $118.00 (PTON)

PTON (CURRENCY:PTON) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 25th. During the last week, PTON has traded down 61.1% against the U.S. dollar. One PTON coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. PTON has a total market cap of $222,863.66 and $118.00 worth of PTON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00052912 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $332.00 or 0.00710126 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00029892 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00035063 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00006474 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00059720 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003635 BTC.

About PTON

PTON (CRYPTO:PTON) is a coin. PTON’s total supply is 23,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,950,794,349 coins. PTON’s official Twitter account is @foresting_io . The official message board for PTON is blog.naver.com/forestingnetwork . The Reddit community for PTON is /r/ForestingHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PTON’s official website is foresting.io

According to CryptoCompare, “‘FORESTING' or 'FORESTING Platform' is a blockchain-based social media platform that deviates from the distribution system of traditional social media platforms. It provides a fair value distribution system for users who are the true owners of the platform. Users deliver contents through blockchain technologies and contribute to the platform in a variety of forms. “

