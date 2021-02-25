Public Company Management (OTCMKTS:PCMC) Trading Down 15%

Public Company Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:PCMC)’s stock price fell 15% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.33 and last traded at $0.34. 18,188 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 15,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.41.

Public Company Management Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PCMC)

Public Company Management Corporation (PCMC), through its subsidiaries, provides management consulting and regulatory compliance services in the United States and Canada. It provides management consulting services and advice to private company clients seeking to register and self distribute their own securities in a public offering without an underwriter, and obtain a listing and have their securities quoted and traded.

