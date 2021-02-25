Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) to report $0.64 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.57. Public Service Enterprise Group also posted earnings of $0.64 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will report full year earnings of $3.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $3.49. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Public Service Enterprise Group.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.82.

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $56.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.81. Public Service Enterprise Group has a twelve month low of $34.75 and a twelve month high of $62.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 59.76%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

