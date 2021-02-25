Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 28.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 221,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,455 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $12,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEG. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $166,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $499,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 38,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.82.

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $56.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $34.75 and a 12 month high of $62.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 59.76%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

