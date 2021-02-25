Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) PT Lowered to $72.00

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.73.

PEG traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.09. 16,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,116,958. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.81. Public Service Enterprise Group has a fifty-two week low of $34.75 and a fifty-two week high of $62.15. The stock has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth approximately $499,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 14.7% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 38,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.5% during the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 9,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

