Public Service Enterprise Group (PEG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of PEG opened at $56.05 on Thursday. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1-year low of $34.75 and a 1-year high of $62.15. The stock has a market cap of $28.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.81.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.82.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.