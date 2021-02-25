Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Public Storage had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 43.37%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS.

Shares of PSA traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $243.36. 816,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 898,255. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.54 billion, a PE ratio of 37.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $155.37 and a fifty-two week high of $246.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 74.42%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Public Storage stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,722,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist raised Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $233.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Public Storage in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $221.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.10.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

