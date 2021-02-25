Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $2.00

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 2.00 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th.

Shares of Public Storage stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $243.36. 816,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 898,255. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $227.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.22. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $155.37 and a 1-year high of $246.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.27). Public Storage had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 43.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Public Storage stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 25,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,722,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

PSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist raised shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $233.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James raised Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Public Storage in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $221.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.10.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

