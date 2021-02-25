PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after JMP Securities raised their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $64.00. JMP Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock. PubMatic traded as high as $67.57 and last traded at $66.50, with a volume of 6075 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.27.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on PubMatic in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on PubMatic in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on PubMatic in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on PubMatic from $32.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on PubMatic from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PubMatic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.20.

Get PubMatic alerts:

In other PubMatic news, insider Mukul Kumar sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Also, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $9,000,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 2,140,975 shares of company stock worth $42,819,500 in the last ninety days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. STA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth about $336,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at about $693,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at about $813,000.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.91.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $56.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.57 million. PubMatic’s revenue was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM)

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud which offers a customizable platform as a service to deliver a proprietary solution; openwrap and openwrap OTT, the Prebid-powered header bidding solution; openwrap SDK, which is an in-app header bidding technology; and media buyer console.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.