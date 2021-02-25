pulltherug.finance (RUGZ) Trading Down 7.7% This Week

pulltherug.finance (CURRENCY:RUGZ) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. One pulltherug.finance token can currently be bought for $10.22 or 0.00021729 BTC on major exchanges. pulltherug.finance has a total market cap of $96,454.57 and $3,658.00 worth of pulltherug.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, pulltherug.finance has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.76 or 0.00484214 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.34 or 0.00064503 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.35 or 0.00079406 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.82 or 0.00057016 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 31.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.34 or 0.00073006 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $214.91 or 0.00456902 BTC.

pulltherug.finance Token Profile

pulltherug.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,437 tokens. The official website for pulltherug.finance is pulltherug.finance

pulltherug.finance Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pulltherug.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pulltherug.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy pulltherug.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

