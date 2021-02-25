PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Purchased by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,071 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,192 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PulteGroup by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,740,708 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,023,701,000 after purchasing an additional 854,976 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in PulteGroup by 5.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,651,817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $633,550,000 after acquiring an additional 659,592 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in PulteGroup by 42.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,367,124 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,159,000 after acquiring an additional 705,916 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in PulteGroup by 127.3% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 2,060,970 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in PulteGroup by 2.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,669,242 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,269,000 after acquiring an additional 43,969 shares in the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Shares of PHM opened at $46.92 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.88. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.12 and a 12-month high of $50.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.05%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. BTIG Research raised shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays raised shares of PulteGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Truist upgraded PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PulteGroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.20.

In other PulteGroup news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 8,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $395,480.16. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,895 shares in the company, valued at $3,654,416.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Read More: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.