PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Shares Down 6.4%

Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) fell 6.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $43.53 and last traded at $43.94. 3,042,178 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 3,210,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.92.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PHM. Bank of America cut PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays upgraded PulteGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist raised PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.89. The company has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.05%.

In other news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 8,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $395,480.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,895 shares in the company, valued at $3,654,416.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Command Bank bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

