Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €70.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Puma (ETR:PUM) has been assigned a €70.00 ($82.35) price target by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential downside of 17.99% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on shares of Puma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €98.00 ($115.29) price objective on shares of Puma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €81.00 ($95.29) price objective on shares of Puma and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of Puma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Independent Research set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Puma and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Puma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €86.10 ($101.29).

Shares of ETR:PUM opened at €85.36 ($100.42) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.83. Puma has a 1-year low of €40.00 ($47.06) and a 1-year high of €93.44 ($109.93). The company’s fifty day moving average is €85.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is €80.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.43.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

