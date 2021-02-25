Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PUMSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Puma in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Puma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Puma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

PUMSY traded down $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $10.18. 3,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,927. Puma has a twelve month low of $4.17 and a twelve month high of $11.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.69.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

