Pundi X (NPXS) Market Cap Hits $561.23 Million

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. Pundi X has a market capitalization of $561.23 million and approximately $166.74 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pundi X token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Pundi X has traded up 99.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pundi X Profile

NPXS is a token. It was first traded on March 8th, 2018. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,498,693,019 tokens and its circulating supply is 235,514,908,115 tokens. The official website for Pundi X is pundix.com . Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pundi X is medium.com/pundix

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (NPXS) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pundi X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

