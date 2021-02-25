Punk Basic (PUNK-BASIC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.10 Million

Punk Basic (CURRENCY:PUNK-BASIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 25th. During the last week, Punk Basic has traded up 62.4% against the dollar. One Punk Basic coin can currently be bought for about $34,135.94 or 0.69504774 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Punk Basic has a market cap of $4.10 million and $70,963.00 worth of Punk Basic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $244.39 or 0.00497611 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.94 or 0.00067063 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.34 or 0.00082134 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.55 or 0.00058131 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $234.57 or 0.00477619 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.75 or 0.00072784 BTC.

About Punk Basic

Punk Basic’s total supply is 120 coins. Punk Basic’s official Twitter account is @NFTX_

Punk Basic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Punk Basic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Punk Basic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Punk Basic using one of the exchanges listed above.

