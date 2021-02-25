Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.60.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PSTG shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Pure Storage from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Pure Storage from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Shares of NYSE PSTG opened at $25.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.94 and a beta of 1.47. Pure Storage has a one year low of $7.93 and a one year high of $29.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.25. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 19.09%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pure Storage will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 385,878 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.71, for a total value of $7,991,533.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 127,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,640,525. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 800,000 shares of company stock worth $17,493,019. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 130.3% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 25,593,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $393,882,000 after purchasing an additional 14,480,352 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,204,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,560,000 after purchasing an additional 565,380 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,569,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650,875 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,569,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,297 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,959,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,891,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365,075 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. It delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.