Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target Raised to $30.00

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Cowen from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PSTG. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Pure Storage from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Pure Storage from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pure Storage from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays upped their target price on Pure Storage from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Pure Storage from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pure Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.65.

PSTG opened at $25.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.94 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.74. Pure Storage has a one year low of $7.93 and a one year high of $29.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.25. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 19.09% and a negative net margin of 14.01%. As a group, analysts predict that Pure Storage will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $572,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,288. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 800,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,493,019 in the last quarter. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 30,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 159.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. It delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

