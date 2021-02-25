Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) PT Raised to $30.00

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Cowen from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.46% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PSTG. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.65.

Shares of Pure Storage stock opened at $25.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of -28.94 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.74. Pure Storage has a 52-week low of $7.93 and a 52-week high of $29.53.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.25. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 19.09%. Analysts predict that Pure Storage will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $572,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,288. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 800,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,493,019. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSTG. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 130.3% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 25,593,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,882,000 after purchasing an additional 14,480,352 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,931,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,728,000 after purchasing an additional 4,635,958 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,959,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,891,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365,075 shares during the last quarter. Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,092,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 228.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,520,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,248 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. It delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

